A TRAIL of blood, forensic markers and a swarm of undercover and general police marred Merewether's Coane Street in the aftermath of a horrific home invasion overnight.
Officers guarded both ends of the street while forensic teams combed the scene for anything that might shed some light on the events that left a 49-year-old man fighting for his life in hospital.
On Tuesday, onlookers stopped to watch as police searched for clues at the home where a man was stabbed in the stomach and a 75-year-old woman suffered minor injuries.
It's understood, but unconfirmed, that the 49-year-old man lived in the shed out the back of his mother's home and raced to help her when he heard a disturbance coming from inside.
Police have been told four people forced their way into the house and were confronted by the man and woman.
The man was injured in the struggle and the group reportedly ran from the property.
Not far from the home, officers spent Tuesday morning combing the city's beaches between Dixon and Bar, spread out in a line reportedly searching for the weapon used in the attack.
Police have arrested five teenagers, two boys and three girls, who are being questioned at Newcastle police station.
A resident of the suburb told the Newcastle Herald there have been increasing issues with theft and suspicious activity in the area in recent months.
It is understood more information about the incident is expected to be released later today.
The road remains taped off between Frederick and Watkins streets.
POLICE have arrested five teenagers in relation to a violent home invasion in Merewether overnight, where a man was stabbed in the stomach.
Shortly before 3am Tuesday September 19 police were called to a home on Coane Street to reports of a home invasion.
Police were told four people forced entry to the house before two occupants confronted the group.
A scuffle broke out, and a 49-year-old man and occupant of the home was stabbed in the abdomen. The 49-year-old was taken to John Hunter Hospital in a critical condition. A 75-year-old woman suffered minor injuries during the incident and was also taken to hospital for treatment.
The group reportedly ran from the property.
Newcastle City police were immediately called to the incident and established a crime scene.
Responding officers patrolled the area, where five teenagers - two boys and three girls - were arrested a short time later.
They were taken to Newcastle police station, where they are currently assisting police with inquiries. Police are now combing nearby Dixon Park beach moving towards Bar beach reportedly looking for the weapon used in the attack.
