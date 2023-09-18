Newcastle Herald
Home/Latest News

Newcastle and Hunter weather: hot conditions continue , fire danger rating high

Madeline Link
By Madeline Link
Updated September 19 2023 - 8:33am, first published 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

THERE'S more spring scorchers headed for the Hunter as a streak of hot weather continues and the fire danger rating is upgraded to high.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Madeline Link

Madeline Link

Journalist

Madeline Link is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald, with a focus on Lake Macquarie City Council. To keep up with my stories, follow my Twitter @madeline_link, for tips email madeline.link@newcastleherald.com.au.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.