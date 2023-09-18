THIEVES have smashed windows and rummaged through vehicles left at the Newcastle races on the weekend.
Newcastle detectives have launched an investigation after several vehicles were broken into at Broadmeadow.
Police said an unknown person or group of people smashed the windows of at least five cars sometime between 6pm on Saturday and 8.20am on Sunday.
Cash, sunglasses and keys were taken from inside the vehicles.
The Newcastle Herald understands several cars were targeted after being left at Newcastle Racecourse overnight after a day at the races.
Newcastle Jockey Club held its two-day spring carnival on Friday and Saturday.
Crowd numbers at the Ladies Cup Day on Saturday reached about 2800.
Police officers combed the scene at Broadmeadow and are investigating the reported vandalism and thefts.
Anyone with information has been urged to contact Newcastle police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
