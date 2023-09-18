THE CHILDREN of a woman who died after a nine-hour siege in Stockton said their mother was unwell and the police response had been distressing and heartbreaking.
Krista Kach lost her life after she was hit by a bean bag round and Tasered by officers who had been called about 12.30pm on Thursday.
Police, including specialist tactical officers, managed to get into the 47-year-old woman's flat on the corner of Mitchell Street and Queen Street about 9.45pm.
Her family have released a public statement detailing the trauma surrounding Ms Kach's death and her vulnerability.
"Krista, our mother, cared deeply about us, her family, and community," the statement said.
"She was a strong and independent woman.
She had experienced some mental distress in her life because her life was quite tough, but she was well connected with her own health and her family were advocating for her wellbeing with the police prior to the shooting incident."
The family said they had told police "in no uncertain terms" that Ms Kach was not well the day of the operation and needed help.
"We were assured that the police would look after our mother and that she would be cared for by a hospital and qualified medical professionals," the statement said.
"Our mother was not a dangerous person, she has lived through difficult circumstances but she was a loving and capable person that cared for people and her family.
"The only person in danger when the police broke into our mother's home and the many hours leading up to that moment, was our mother."
The family said the way the police response unfolded on Thursday was disturbing and heartbreaking.
They said their mother was a vulnerable person who had just been told she would soon be homeless.
Ms Kach's family said when police told them their mother had died, they did not say how, and they found out through the media that officers had discharged weapons.
They have asked for privacy while they grapple with their loss, but have called for a thorough and independent investigation into how things went "so dreadfully wrong".
The family spoke out as a Greens MP leads the calls for a parliamentary inquiry into NSW Police and their actions during the Stockton siege.
Police said at the time the woman had threatened officers with an axe when they arrived at the scene.
She was taken by ambulance to John Hunter Hospital where she later died.
NSW Greens MP and spokesperson for justice Sue Higginson on Monday said four hours of video footage before police burst into the Stockton flat showed Ms Kach "scared, alone, unarmed and experiencing a mental health episode" while police hover in riot gear.
"It's hard to fathom the extent to which our system has failed Krista and her family," Ms Higginson said.
"We must never let this happen again."
Ms Higginson said a family member had told her they tried to tell police at the scene that Ms Kach was having a mental health episode and needed help.
"Police could see she was unarmed, she told them consistently for hours on end that she was safe and that they, in number dressed in black riot gear heavily clad with lethal weapons, were the only thing that was unsafe and making her feel unsafe," Ms Higginson said.
Ms Higginson said the system was failing vulnerable people.
Police Tasered 95-year-old Clare Nowland at a Cooma aged care facility in May, and she sadly died in the days afterwards.
An internal investigation is under way after police shot a 32-year-old man in Darlinghurst, who was allegedly armed with a knife, after being called to a welfare check about 4.40pm on Sunday.
An internal investigation led by homicide squad detectives has been launched into Ms Kach's death.
"The police are not equipped to deal with such situations, that's why we keep seeing vulnerable people killed at the hands of police," Ms Higginson said.
She has escalated her calls to the government and opposition to support the establishment of a Select Committee of Inquiry to investigate police responses to vulnerable people, and accountability.
Homicide squad detectives are already investigating the incident and it will be independently reviewed.
The 47-year-old woman's death comes four months after the widely-publicised death of 95-year-old great-grandmother and dementia patient Clare Nowland, who died seven days after she was tasered by police at a Cooma aged care facility in May.
