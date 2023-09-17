Hunter residents have made their strongest statement yet in support of a Yes vote in the October 14 referendum.
Donned in Yes campaign t-shirts, more than 1000 people chanted "We Say Yes" as they made their way from Honeysuckle to Foreshore Park as part of a national day of action to promote an Indigenous Voice to Parliament.
"I want to be on the right side of history," Susan Gleeson said.
Her friend Linda Gibbins said voting Yes was "the only honorable thing to do".
"I think the no vote appeals to the worst in us; but, to be honest, there's a lot of bogans in Australia," she said.
"What can you do except protest (for the Yes campaign)?"
Upon arrival at the foreshore, participants belted out an impassioned version of 'You're the Voice' before a series of speeches got under way.
Michael Smith said he was sitting on the fence until he heard Senator Jacinta Yangapi Nampijinpa Price's claim that Colonisation had not had a negative impact on Aboriginal People.
"I was a swinging voter, but when she said that I went 'that does it for me'," he said.
"I have met so many members of the Stolen Generation. Even going back to Colonisation there is trauma."
Tiffany Knott grew up on an Aboriginal settlement in the Northern Territory and has worked for the NSW National Parks and Wildlife Service for many years.
While not perfect, the said the Voice represented a solid step towards giving Aboriginal People a permanent say in their destiny.
"Having the opportunity to have a body of people who can constantly represent your needs, concerns and worries about what is happening in your community is so important," she said.
"It means Aboriginal People will have a permanent voice to parliament no matter which brand is in power at the time.
"It (the Voice) doesn't affect anybody else. All of this carry on from people, it's not going to impact them but it might do something beneficial for Aboriginal People."
Reverend Di Langham, a member of the Stolen Generation, said many Yes campaigners had been subject to abuse in recent times.
I have never experienced as much racism towards me in my life as I have in the past six months. Many of the comments have been demeaning and degrading," Reverend Langham, who is also the Director of Reconciliation for the Anglican Diocese of Newcastle, said.
Hunter Workers secretary Leigh Shears said the day had showcased the collective ambition of Hunter residents seeking a better future for all.
"We're excited to walk alongside Hunter workers and sing (You're the Voice) together in support of the Voice," he said.
"As unionists, we believe everyone deserves to be consulted about decisions and changes that affect us. The Voice to Parliament is what Australia needs to work together towards a better future."
