Newcastle Herald
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List

Kalyn Ponga, Bradman Best added to Kangaroos train-on squad

By Robert Dillon
Updated September 18 2023 - 2:14pm, first published 2:10pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Knights skipper Kalyn Ponga and centre Bradman Best. Picture by Jonathan Carroll
Knights skipper Kalyn Ponga and centre Bradman Best. Picture by Jonathan Carroll

KNIGHTS skipper Kalyn Ponga and centre Bradman Best are a step closer to their Test debuts after being named in the Kangaroos' train-on squad.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.