West Leagues Balance are the four-time defending champions of Newcastle netball, unbeaten in a grand final since joining the competition in 2017.
Long-serving goal attack and West club captain Emma Prince has been there for all of them, although watched nervously from the sidelines pregnant in 2019, and knows they have a fight on their hands to make it an unblemished five at National Park on Saturday (3pm).
Standing in their way is University of Newcastle in a replay of last year's grand final.
"They've got talent all across the court, so it will definitely be a tight game," Prince told the Newcastle Herald.
"We've got our strategy that we're going to work to and, as long as we can execute that on the day, I'm confident we'll be able to get the win, but it will be tough.
"Their defence is really strong. They've got good height in that area, and then their shooting options that they have in Sabina [Gomboso] and also in Millie [Tonkin], they're really difficult to stop with their height and their holds, so that's going to be a real challenge for us."
University finished equal top of the table with Souths on 39 points and advanced to their second grand final appearance with a two-goal, extra-time win over Lions in a thrilling qualifying final.
West, who were third on 37 points, had to beat Nova in the elimination final then Souths in the preliminary final to reach another title decider.
Prince, who will be one of the most experienced player on court on Saturday, credits the club's successful run to coach Tracey Baggs.
"She is just a phenomenal person ... she knows how to get the most out of her players," Prince said.
"Over time we've just developed this really great culture and everyone is so supportive, all the way from our 21s, our 23s and opens.
"The championship team is full of wonderful talent. I'm very lucky to play with all of these talented ladies as the oldie of the team, but we all contribute different parts."
In two exchanges this season, West and University have won one each. West prevailed 42-41 in round one while University took a nine-goal victory in round eight.
"It is a bit of a struggle throughout the season with players being out through [NSW] Premier League and at times it is quite challenging," Prince said.
"But, in most cases, whoever we bring in to fill those spots, they fill them seamlessly because we all train together and know how each other play across the three teams.
"So, we've been lucky enough to still be able to make the top four even though we've had a lot of players out."
Last year's fourth grand final win was three seasons in the making for West after two COVID-affected campaigns in which no finals were played.
