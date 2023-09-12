GROWING up, all Izzy Nino wished was to play in goals for the University of Michigan.
Her parents went to the University of Michigan, she was born in the university hospital and has spent her whole life in Ann Arbor.
The athletic shot-stopper spent six years in the Wolverines program, cementing her self as the No.1 in the final year.
"I never left that bubble. I always knew I wanted to play there," Nino said.
However, fond memories of a family holiday to Australia, was the catalyst for the next chapter in her career.
Nino, 24, is one of two Americans, alongside defender Maggie Shaw, to join the Jets for the 2023-24 A-League women's campaign.
"This is my first time leaving that area," she said. "It is a long way to come. I'm definitely excited.
"I travelled to Australia with my family when I was young and really liked it. It was definitely on my radar in terms of places I would be willing to live. When my agent presented it to me, it was pretty easy to say yes.
"It is a great time to be a part of women's soccer. I came to Sydney for the final of the World Cup and then travelled a bit."
Standing 186cm and with a background in volleyball, Nino is strong in the air.
"The height is obvious;y a big part of it, but I just feel confident in that space," Nino said. "One thing I emphasised a lot during my collegiate career was communication and organisation of the back line.
"Especially with such a new team, that will be a really important piece to bring."
Nino and fellow keeper Kiara Rochaix are among 15 new players coach Gary van Egmond has recruited.
"First impressions are great," van Egmond said. "Unfortunately, Izzy copped one on the back of the head at training on Monday and went for a concussion test.
"The college system is wonderful in the US and she has come from a very good level.
"You know the athletic development in particular has been well looked after.
"Every goalkeeper, male or female, has to have a presence. She certainly has that in abundance.
"From a stats perspective, there are a lot of goals scored from set pieces. If you can nullify that to a lesser degree it gives you more chance to do well.
"The flip side is that we want to play out and build up through the lines. That is what you are looking for.
"Our keeping coach, Andrew Goldman, is really happy with her and Kiara as well."
