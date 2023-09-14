Angela Williams plans to be glued to the Newcastle championship netball grand final livestream from her hostel in Zimbabwe.
The University of Newcastle co-captain booked an overseas adventure before learning this year's netball season would start later than usual.
The grand final is also later.
The 24-year-old, who has been a mainstay at University, was understandably "gutted" to discover a trip to southern Africa coincided with the title decider this Saturday.
Williams left the country on Wednesday, but not before ensuring University had qualified for their second consecutive grand final appearance.
The steely goal defence did not tell teammates of her trip until they had beaten minor premiers Souths 51-49 in a thrilling qualifying final on September 2.
"It was such mixed emotions," Williams told the Newcastle Herald this week.
"I really wanted to get the girls through to the grand final. I was so happy that we got through but I guess also pretty gutted and devastated that I won't be there.
"I'm expecting to be watching the livestream from my hostel bed in Zimbabwe at six-thirty on Saturday morning."
The grand final will be a repeat of last year's showdown, which University lost 51-38 to West Leagues Balance.
Williams was confident they could "get the job done" this time.
Holding their nerve will, however, be key.
"We've been way better at that this year," Williams said.
"In the last few years we've been competitive all the way through but then we probably haven't been able to close it out because nerves get the better of us.
"But this year is probably the first year where we've been able to control that mindset ... I think it goes to show that as long as we hold it with West, keep it close, then we definitely have the ability to close it out. We just need to make sure we're up for it from the start."
Depth has been key for University this campaign. They added to an already strong side with the inclusions of Tonkin sisters Millie and Lucy from Souths and rising talent Matilda Lidbury.
"Millie in the shooting circle it gives us options with Sabina [Gomboso] and then Lucy is just such a weapon," Williams said.
"She is so strong. She can play centre all day but then she can also jump in the defensive circle, so it has added depth all over the court. And little Matilda Lidbury, our wing attack, she's a little gun ... we've definitely got more options than what we have had in the past.
"West are a quality side with lots of very good players but we do probably have that benefit of having had the majority of our squad there throughout the year and a lot of us have had times away.
"I had a number of weeks where I was working ... even without me there, that's not a big deal. They should be fine. We've got the quality to get the job done."
The championship grand final will be played at National Park at 3pm on Saturday.
