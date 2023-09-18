Newcastle Herald
Man, 18, taken to Newcastle hospital after alleged Wallsend police pursuit, crash

Anna Falkenmire
Anna Falkenmire
September 18 2023
Highway patrol police allegedly tried to stop the motorbike before it crashed. File picture
A TEENAGE motorbike rider had allegedly tried to evade police before he collided with the back of a car and was rushed to hospital.

