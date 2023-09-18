A TEENAGE motorbike rider had allegedly tried to evade police before he collided with the back of a car and was rushed to hospital.
Newcastle highway patrol officers were on Cameron Street in Wallsend just after 10.30pm on Sunday when they tried to stop a motorcycle.
Police allege the bike did not pull over as directed and a chase was sparked.
The pursuit was called off amid concerns for public safety, police confirmed.
Emergency services received calls for help just a short time later, after reports of a crash at the intersection of Kokera Avenue and Cowper Street in Wallsend.
The highway patrol officers found a motorbike had slammed into the rear of the car, throwing the teenage rider onto the roadway.
The 18-year-old man police allege was riding the motorbike at the time was assessed by ambulance paramedics at the scene.
He was taken to John Hunter Hospital in Newcastle with leg and shoulder injuries.
The driver of the car was not hurt in the crash, according to police.
Investigations into the crash and alleged pursuit continue, and anyone with information or dashcam footage should contact Newcastle police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
