Hunter Park has again been left out of the NSW budget.
The Broadmeadow sport and entertainment precinct, announced in 2015, was not mentioned at all in the 2023-24 budget.
Venues NSW, the state government agency which owns McDonald Jones Stadium and Newcastle Entertainment Centre, completed its business case for the multibillion-dollar project in 2022.
A Venues NSW presentation published by the Newcastle Herald that year showed plans for a new entertainment centre, housing, accommodation and improved sporting facilities.
The budget allocated $16.038 million to Venues NSW for a "condition assessment" for "Newcastle and Wollongong assets". The Herald has sought clarification on how this money will be spent.
The $2.15 million upgrade of the video screen at McDonald Jones Stadium is also set to be completed this financial year, while the budget included funding for "annual capital plans" for the stadium and entertainment centre.
But there was no commitment to capital works to start the new sport and entertainment precinct.
NSW Treasurer Daniel Mookhey said the government remained committed to Hunter Park and planning was ongoing.
"Work is continuing on that project before funding gets allocated to the agencies that are performing that work," he said.
"When there's additional investment required and the government makes its decision on it, that's when its reflected in the budget."
Newcastle MP Tim Crakanthorp was vocal while Labor was in opposition calling for the Liberal government to progress the project.
His involvement was reviewed after he was sacked as Minister for the Hunter for failing to disclose family property holdings. The review found the proposal could proceed as planned.
