Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Court and Crime

Six charged over Coane Street Merewether home invasion, man stabbed in the stomach

Updated September 20 2023 - 7:08am, first published 7:07am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

SIX teenagers have been charged over a violent home invasion in Merewether where two people were stabbed.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.