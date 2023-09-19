SIX teenagers have been charged over a violent home invasion in Merewether where two people were stabbed.
Shortly before 3am Tuesday September 19, police were called to a home on Coane Street, after reports of a home invasion.
Police will allege in court that a group of six people forced their way into the home before they were confronted by two occupants - a 49-year-old man and a 75-year-old woman - inside the property.
During this argument, both the man and woman were allegedly stabbed before the group ran from the scene.
The 49-year-old was taken to John Hunter Hospital, where he remains in a serious but stable condition.
A 75-year-old woman suffered minor injuries and was also taken to hospital for treatment.
Following inquiries, five teenagers - two boys, aged 13 and 14, and three girls, aged 14, 15 and 15 - were arrested nearby before being taken to Newcastle police station.
A 15-year-old girl and a 14-year-old boy were charged with special aggravated break and enter and commit serious indictable offence.
IN THE NEWS:
A 13-year-old boy was charged with special aggravated break and enter and commit serious indictable offence, and breach of bail.
A 15-year-old girl was charged with breach of bail.
All four were refused bail to appear before a Children's Court on Wednesday.
A 14-year-old girl was charged with goods in personal custody suspected being stolen.
She was granted strict conditional bail and is due to appear before a Children's Court on Monday October 9, 2023.
Following further inquiries by investigators, a sixth teenager, a 14-year-old boy, was arrested at a home in Raymond Terrace, about 11.40am Tuesday.
He was taken to Raymond Terrace police station, where he was charged with special aggravated break and enter and commit serious indictable offence wound, attempted murder, and reckless wounding - in company.
The boy was refused bail to appear before a Children's Court.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.