School holidays kick off at the end of this week. Yay.
Fortunately for parents there are some foodie-friendly activities planned, and venues that love to cater for children. As always, bookings are recommended.
This year's Hunter Valley Cellar Door of the Year, Winmark Wines, has lots of outdoor space for the kids to run around. Head to the property's sculpture park and the kids get a colouring map and pencils and can choose their own adventure. The experience also includes a cheese and biscuit platter and a drink (mum and dad can swap juice for wine).
This Sunday is Family Day at Paterson Tavern. A fairy will be painting faces and twisting balloons from noon, and there will be live music.
At The Lucky Hotel in Newcastle, kids eat free every day during the school holidays.
Stockland Glendale has free edible flower shortbread decorating workshops scheduled from October 5 to 7. Banjo's Bakery will supply the cookies. It's all happening near Target.
Speaking of decorating, kids can add some bling to Krispy Kreme doughnuts at Charlestown Square (September 26 to 27 and October 3 to 5, outside Myer on level 1). For $9.50, they will receive two Original Glazed doughnuts and a range of fun toppings and coloured icing to decorate their doughnuts. Or, they can attend a Sushi Hub sushi-making workshop from October 7. Parents are welcome to assist. Workshop activities are appropriate for children aged four to 12.
Hunter Region Botanic Gardens at Heatherbrae is hosting a Kid's Tea Party at 10.30am on Monday, September 25. They can dress up for the occasion and bring a teddy bear. There's also two Kid's Cupcake Decorating Workshops on Friday, October 6, 10.30am and 1pm.
Stay at voco Kirkton Park Hunter Valley and there's plenty to keep the kids entertained: daily animal feeding, colouring-in competitions, an animal petting zoo, marshmallow roasting at a firepit, games and a Kids Zone.
RidgeView Restaurant at Pokolbin is hosting a Kids Pasta Making Class on Friday, September 29, 10.30am to noon. Cost is $20 per child which includes the class and lunch. Book at dine@ridgeview.com.au. Menus will be available for parents to join their children for lunch.
Head to The Global Gathering at Newcastle Museum Park on Saturday, September 30 for international food and music, food demonstrations, cultural displays and more.
Huntlee Tavern has a host of activities planned: paper plan making, coffee cup decorating, colouring and popcorn, a disco. Also, kids eat free with any main meal purchased for lunch and dinner from Monday to Friday, all school holidays (excludes public holidays).
Rydges Resort Hunter Valley at Lovedale is family-friendly any time of year. There's the Dragon's Express mini train, the carousel, classic arcade games in the Games Room, Water Park, and much more.
Pegs Cafe at Whitebridge is hosting two fun kids cooking classes (4.30pm to 5.45pm, September 25 and October 5, $65) where they will make beef koftas, flatbread, yoghurt dressing, and a croissant waffle dessert. Book now.
I attended the Wine Selectors' Coonawarra Long Lunch at Roundhouse, Crystalbook Kingsley, over the weekend. This was a blind tasting, and there were four wines to sample per course (of which there were three, all of them bringing out the unique and varied qualities of each wine).
Host Paul Diamond of Wine Selectors did a great job and winemakers Emma Raidis (Raidis Estate), Dan Redman (Redman Wines), former Novocastrian Peter Weinberg (Brand & Co) and Peter Lyn (Majella Wines) were informative and fun. Audience participation was encouraged and the vibe was surprisingly casual, given the setting. Keep an eye out for future Wine Selectors events.
Weinberg mentioned that he missed Newcastle and was "looking for a place" here. Interesting.
Newy Fried Chicken has a new home: the former Anchors seafood restaurant at Broadmeadow. Many years ago fried chicken master Nicholas Brady used to wear a lobster costume to lure diners to Anchors, so it all fits together quite nicely indeed.
Madam Cocoa (handcrafted chocolates) has opened on the Pacific Highway at Swansea.
Spotted on television in the wee hours on Monday morning: Luke Tilse at the Rugby World Cup in France. Got any tips for the Wallabies, Luke? They need all the help they can get.
The Stomp Wines Spring Cocktail Soiree is on Saturday, September 30, 4.30pm to 6pm at 504 Wilderness Road, Lovedale. A mixologist will show guests how to make wine-based cocktails, chef Matt Dillow will be preparing tapas, and there will be live music and lawn games. Sounds like a lot of fun.
The Nags Head Hotel at Adamstown is hosting a Frocktober Bottomless Brunch on Saturday, October 14. It's a fundraiser for the Ovarian Cancer Research Foundation.
Head to Twin Fins at Redhead on Saturday, 7am to 1pm, for live music, free coffee and tastings. 29 Kalaroo Road.
The Freeze Queen is opening a shopfront at Cardiff (1/25 Merrion Way) at 10am on Saturday. The first 30 customers through the door will receive a goodie bag, plus there are other prizes up for grabs.
It will be a busy Saturday in Cardiff. Busan Chicken Hub is also opening (shop 4/286 Main Road). You can read all about their Korean fried chicken in the Herald soon.
Lowlands Bowling Club - or Lowies - is celebrating its 131st birthday tomorrow.
