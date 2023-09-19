Newcastle Herald
Knights halfback Jackson Hastings bolted up again after leg surgery

MM
By Max McKinney
September 19 2023 - 7:00pm
Jackson Hastings clutching his leg last month. Inset, the X-rays and the halfback in hospital. Picture by Jonathan Carroll
Knights halfback Jackson Hastings has begun another long road to recovery after undergoing successful leg surgery on Monday.

