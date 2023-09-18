LUCAS Mauragis treats every game, every training session, every gym workout as though his life depends on it.
No days off. No half measures. No easing back.
Mauragis returned on a 22-hour flight from Tajikistan late Thursday after helping the Olyroos secure qualification for the 2024 under-23 Asia Cup.
Next morning, the left fullback was on deck at Jets training, giving his all.
It will be the same scenario on Wednesday night when the Jets take on Brisbane Roar in a friendly in Coffs Harbour.
The Roar are fresh from beating Western Sydney 4-2 in the Australian Cup quarter-final on Saturday.
"It doesn't matter if it is a friendly game, we want to perform at our best," Mauragis said. "That is how I treat it every time I step on to the pitch, each week at training. I make sure I do everything to become a better player."
That approach helped Mauragis to a breakout season on-loan at Wellington Phoenix and a place in the Australian under-23 squad.
The 22-year-old started in the 7-1 win over Laos and 1-all draw with Tajikistan, which was enough to win their pool and a place at the under-23 Asian Cup in Qatar next April.
The top three in Qatar qualify for the Paris Olympics.
"It is awesome that we got through," Mauragis said. "The second game was do or die. The pressure was on us to perform. In the end, we got the result in front of a hostile home crowd, which was a good experience.
"It is another step closer to the Olympics. Hopefully we can qualify for Paris. That would be really special.
"To be around the best players in the country for my age group gives you a lot of confidence as a player."
The next international window is in November.
For now, Mauragis' focus is the Jets and winning a starting spot for round one.
"When I am with my club I am 100 per cent focused," he said. "I take one thing at a time. We are looking really good for this season."
Mauragis faces a challenge from Daniel Wilmering for the left back position.
Mauragis started and performed well in the 3-2 loss to the Brisbane Roar in the Australia Cup before departing with the Olyroos.
Wilmering was equally impressive in a 4-1 win over the Mariners and 1-0 loss to Sydney FC in friendlies.
"It is a great challenge to have," Mauragis said. "To have two players pushing for the same position is only going to make us better players. It will make us work hard each day."
As well as prepare for the Roar, the Jets are doing a series of team-building exercises.
"It has been really good," Mauragis said. "I'm sharing a townhouse at the resort with Ryan Scott, Jacob Dowse and Phil Cancar.
"You always learn things when you spend a lot of time with people. It has been good to build team chemistry."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.