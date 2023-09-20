A SURF champion is fighting for life in hospital after he was brutally stabbed during a violent armed home invasion in Merewether.
Daniel "Dan" Lowe, 49, is a life member of the Merwether Surfboard Club and was a 1996 Open Club Champion.
A spokesperson from the club released a public statement on Wednesday morning confirming he and his mother had been the victims of the Coane Street attack in the early hours of Tuesday.
"The club and all of the Merewether community are thinking of Dan ... and the family at this time," the spokesperson said.
He said they all wished Dan and his 75-year-old mother, who was also injured in the home invasion, a speedy recovery.
The spokesperson said they understood Mr Lowe had been operated on at the John Hunter Hospital and may undergo more surgery today.
They said his mother had been released from hospital, after she suffered minor injuries.
The statement has drawn comments from concerned members of the surf community.
"Dreadful thing to happen. Get better mate hope you and mum get well soon," one said.
"Hoping Lowey is able to make a speedy recovery," wrote another.
"They are two special humans. They certainly didn't deserve this," one comment read.
A Hunter New England Health spokesperson told the Newcastle Herald "the 49-year-old man is in a critical condition".
Six teenagers will front children's courts today charged in connection with the home invasion and stabbing.
Police were called to the Merewether home after reports a group had stormed in and allegedly stabbed the man and woman inside when they confronted the intruders.
Mr Lowe and his mother suffered stab wounds and the group fled the scene.
Police swarmed Coane Street and combed nearby beaches on Tuesday as they investigated the circumstances surrounding the alleged home invasion, and swiftly moved on the teenagers.
IN THE NEWS:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.