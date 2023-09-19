Newcastle man charged over brutal Dubbo stabbing murder

A NEWCASTLE man has been charged with murder following an investigation into the death of a man in the state's central west last month.
Just after 12am on Wednesday August 16, emergency services were called to a home in Margaret Crescent, Dubbo, to reports of a stabbing.
On arrival, police officers located a man, aged 39, suffering multiple stab wounds to his chest.
He was treated by paramedics, but he could not be saved and died at the scene.
A crime scene was established, and investigations into the death commenced under Strike Force Honefoss.
Following inquiries, about 10.30am Tuesday September 19 detectives attached to Orana Mid-Western Police District attended a correctional facility in Grafton.
A 39-year-old man was arrested and charged with murder.
The Newcastle man was refused bail to appear at Dubbo Local Court on Wednesday September 20.
