A new pop-up dance party "safe space" for queer and LGBTQIA+ Novocastrians makes its debut at Argyle House on Friday night.
It's called The Disco and it's the brainchild of Mason Andrews and Timothy Jackson, who you might otherwise know as Newcastle drag performer Timberlina.
Mason grew up in Newcastle and has performed as a DJ at events around the world. He describes himself as "a strong advocate for underrepresented gender minorities/LGBTQIA+ folks who is passionate about social justice, equity and change".
Timberlina hails from Wiradjuri Country in the Central West of NSW and is a proud First Nation "queen". She was crowned Miss Photogenic in Miss First Nation Supreme Queen 2023 and Miss Congeniality in the Miss First Nation 2018, and is a staple on the city's social circuit.
The pair hope The Disco will be "a seismic shift that will redefine how Newcastle parties and celebrates queer culture".
"A lot of the time people assume that LGBTQIA+ or queer culture is the same as heterosexual culture, and it's not," Andrews said.
"Our relationships are different, our culture is different, our performances and the things that we enjoy are different. We are different, and that's why we need these designated spaces.
"Friday night's launch is about making sure that everyone knows what we're doing, and that everyone knows there's an inclusive space.
"This is our unique culture, come and experience and celebrate it with us. Allies are always welcome in these spaces as long as they understand that this is our safe space first, and their playground second."
He says it is particularly important for LGBTQIA+ and queer people in regional areas to have designated safe spaces, and uses his own lived experience as an example.
"I grew up in foster care and I was homeless when I was 16, and I came to see the bright shining lights of Newcastle, and I snuck into The G," he said.
"Within an hour I had met my new - and chosen - family. I suddenly had a couch to sleep on, somebody found me a job.
"For a lot of young queer and LGBTQIA+ people in regional areas, when they walk into these parties, sometimes it's the first time in their life that they can actually be themselves completely. They can dress how they feel, they can act how they feel, and they can find that chosen family, and that is what The Disco is all about."
Friday night's launch event at Argyle House is officially called The Housewarming. There will be 19 performers across two stages, a floor-to-ceiling LED screen, disco balls, a giant glitter media wall, and "some surprises outside the venue".
"Everyone will know The Disco is on," Andrews said.
"The parties we want to run work in perfectly with the parties that are already being run in Newcastle. What we really want to run is the level of events that are happening in capital cities, with big stages, great DJs, headline performances and production shows, and for that you need capacity.
"We approached the group that own Argyle and King Street and they've been fantastic to work with. The ticket sales are telling us that we need that capacity, too."
In addition to The Housewarming, The Disco is also popping up in Newcastle twice for Newcastle Pride Festival.
"They're the three parties we're focused on right now. We then want to review them and just listen to our audience," Andrews said.
"Do they want to see this weekly? Does this need a dedicated venue? Do you prefer pop-up parties? I want to make sure the brand is guided by the people.
"This belongs to the community, it's their space."
