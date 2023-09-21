TWO people have been taken to hospital with gunshot wounds after police were called to a street shooting before dawn.
Officers were called to Cassia Crescent in Gateshead just before 2.30am on Thursday after bullets were fired and struck a man and woman.
A 42-year-old man and a 32-year-old woman were treated at the scene for gunshot wounds before being taken by ambulance to John Hunter Hospital.
Police said they were both in a stable condition at the time.
Detectives set up a crime scene and have been combing the area for forensic clues.
Police are investigating the public shooting and have urged anyone with CCTV from the area at the time, or with any information, to contact police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
