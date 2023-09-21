Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Court and Crime

Lake Macquarie police investigate shooting on Cassia Crescent, Gateshead

Updated September 21 2023 - 1:06pm, first published 1:04pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Police are investigating the shooting. File picture
Police are investigating the shooting. File picture

TWO people have been taken to hospital with gunshot wounds after police were called to a street shooting before dawn.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.