THE SURFING community is in shock after Merewether Beach's "lovable larrikin" Dan Lowe was viciously stabbed by alleged home intruders six times.
Dave Anderson told the Newcastle Herald he had known Mr Lowe for decades.
"He's a real character around the beach," he said.
"He was a real leader of the beach for many years, everybody followed him."
Mr Anderson said the 49-year-old had been a champion longboard rider, president of the Merewether Surfboard Club, and a Merewether Carlton and Australian Schoolboys rugby union player.
He said Mr Lowe's family had one of the last original homes on Coane Street, and had lived there forever.
"You come to Merewether and everyone knows his car, everyone knows his house, it's just a real shame," Mr Anderson said.
He described Mr Lowe as a "lovable larrikin" and a stalwart of the Merewether and surfing communities.
Mr Lowe was allegedly stabbed six times when a group of people stormed into his mother's home about 3am on Tuesday.
Police claim they had been looking for a car to steal.
It's understood Mr Lowe was out the back of the home but rushed in to help his mother.
Mr Lowe confronted the intruders and was stabbed six times, according to police.
He was fighting for life in John Hunter Hospital on Wednesday after being put in an induced coma and undergoing surgery.
His 75-year-old mother also suffered minor injuries but has since been released from hospital.
Mr Anderson said the attack had sent ripples through the Merewether community.
"It's been a shock for a lot of people up the beach," Mr Anderson said.
"It's one of those senseless crimes ... it's turned out like this, it's really tragic."
He said everyone was wishing it had never happened but were hoping that he made a quick recovery.
"He's got a lot of people to support him when he gets out," Mr Anderson said.
He understood Mr Lowe had chased his assailants down the street before collapsing.
Police swarmed Coane Street in Merewether on Tuesday and combed nearby beaches as they gathered forensic evidence and investigated the violent armed home invasion.
Detectives swiftly swooped on six teenagers and charged them over their alleged involvement. They fronted children's court today.
Mr Lowe is a life member of the Merewether Surfboard Club and a spokesperson released a public statement on Wednesday wishing him well.
"The club and all of the Merewether community are thinking of Dan ... and the family at this time," the spokesperson said.
The statement has drawn comments from concerned members of the surf community.
"Dreadful thing to happen. Get better mate hope you and mum get well soon," one said.
"Hoping Lowey is able to make a speedy recovery," wrote another.
"They are two special humans. They certainly didn't deserve this," one comment read.
"Lowey is unstoppable," another user wrote.
A Hunter New England Health spokesperson told the Herald on Wednesday Mr Lowe remained in a critical condition.
