Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Court and Crime
Updated

Dan Lowe in Newcastle hospital after Coane Street stabbing, Merewether Surfboard Club says

Anna Falkenmire
By Anna Falkenmire
Updated September 20 2023 - 5:39pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

THE SURFING community is in shock after Merewether Beach's "lovable larrikin" Dan Lowe was viciously stabbed by alleged home intruders six times.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anna Falkenmire

Anna Falkenmire

Journalist at the Newcastle Herald.

More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.