A KILLER who has been in jail for more than a decade was fearful of retaliation for shooting a bikie heavyweight when he attacked an inmate in the Hunter last year, a court has heard.
Wade Basanovic fronted a sentence hearing in Newcastle District Court on Wednesday when CCTV footage of a violent and bloody brawl in Shortland Correctional Centre in May 2022 was played.
The 32-year-old had pleaded guilty to affray, and assault occasioning actual bodily harm in company.
The court heard a 27-year-old man had "lunged" at Basanovic inside a cell on the morning of May 4, who then punched the man in the head.
Basanovic "repeatedly" struck the victim to his face and head more than 20 times, while four other inmates were also in the cell, and the man emerged with blood running down his face.
A second altercation broke out just a few minutes later and Basanovic punched the victim again, kicked him, and struck him with his elbow while holding him by his hair.
Defence barrister Michael Pickin said the offending came in the context of an initial "unprovoked" attack on Basanovic.
He said Basanovic had a fear of "deadly retribution" from those that may be associated with the outlaw motorcycle gang Hells Angels.
He said it stemmed from charges levelled against him a decade ago in connection with the shooting death of the club's president, which his father had been involved in.
"He believes his life is in danger because of the crime he was charged with in 2013," Mr Pickin said.
He said Basanovic had shot and killed the Hells Angels president, which he described as arguably one of the most dangerous criminal groups in the world.
He argued it would be in the public interest for Basanovic to be released into the community as soon as possible, so he could continue with his rehabilitation and education.
"He wants to move on with his life, finally," Mr Pickin said.
Crown solicitor Bonnie Herringe urged the court to give limited weight to the psychologist's report because it was based on Basanovic's own statements, not medical material.
She said some of the comments were in "direct conflict" to earlier reports.
Ms Herringe said Basanovic had inflicted 20 of the 35 blows to the victim.
"The victim was at significant risk of suffering a very serious injury," she told the court.
Judge Penelope Wass will hand down her judgment later this month.
Basanovic remains behind bars and will appear in court via video link.
Co-accused men in the jailhouse affray and assault case remain before the court.
