Minister for Industry and Science Ed Husic gave a personal insight into the devastation of job losses in the steel industry during a visit to the University of Newcastle.
"Politicians in these situations can point to a whole host of international factors. We can talk about all of the stuff (the government) is doing on manufacturing, we can talk about the revitalisation of the Hunter, but, to be frank, I'm not even thinking about those things," Mr Husic said after touring the university's newly opened ResTech building on Thursday.
"I'm thinking about those 250 employees and I feel very much for them. I'm the son of a metal worker. Our family has been through periods where redundancies kick in and I know this will be a tough day and a tough few months as well.
"I feel for the families who have young kids who are wondering why their parents are so anxious because they are thinking about how they will pay the bills and put food on the table."
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese visited Varley Engineering's Carrington workshop on Wednesday to promote the government's National Reconstruction Fund as part of a plan to revitalise Australian manufacturing.
Both the Prime Minister's office and Mr Husic said Mr Albanese was unaware of the Molycop announcement when he visited Newcastle.
Newcastle MP Sharon Claydon said the government would support the affected workers in whatever way was necessary.
"One job loss is one too many," she said.
"My thoughts are with the workers, their families and the community.
"I've already been in touch with the union to let them know myself and the government are there to support them in any way that is possible."
"It's critical that the knowledge and skills of these workers is retained and they have livelihoods and prosperity going forward. We cannot afford to lose those smarts in this region because we are going to need them."
Mr Husic said he had been liaising with Molycop in recent regarding the development of steel industry policy and the revitalisation of Australian manufacturing.
"Steel has got a big part to play in Australia's future, particularly as we make the transition to net zero," he said.
"There are about 100,000 steel workers in this country. We want that to grow and we want to be able to find ways to ensure that people can be put to greater work in the longer term.
"We're very keen to work with the company (Molycop) in any way that they think is productive and helpful. I've got huge respect for what Molycop does in this region, as I do for the broader Australian steel industry."
Mr Husic said it was difficult to know to what extent cheap Chinese steel imports had affected Molycops decision to shutter its Newcastle steel making operation.
Molycorp has said that they've been affected by a perfect storm and left it at that. They haven't really offered much further," he said.
"They've talked about making investment decisions around the furnace. They are focusing, as they said, as a result of their restructure on certain activities."
Minister for the Hunter Yasmin Catley said her thoughts were with the workers and their families.
"Many of these workers have been at Molycop their entire working lives," she said.
"After a decade of the former Liberal Government not backing local manufacturing in the Hunter, it's devastating to see Molycop cut its workforce by almost half.
"This is a huge hit to local manufacturing and the whole community here in the Hunter.
"The new Minns Labor Government is committed to supporting local manufacturing and making things again here, in this region."
Newcastle state MP Tim Crakanthorp and adjoining Wallsend MP Sonia Hornery vowed to support affected workers in whatever way was possible.
"I'm especially concerned that so many workers are being dismissed so close to Christmas and during an already difficult economy and cost of living crisis," Ms Hornery said.
"After more than a decade of neglect from former state and federal Liberal governments, our manufacturing sector has been left decimated and we have the challenging job to try and fix it."
Assistant Minister for Trade and Assistant Minister for Manufacturing Tim Ayres described the Molycop announcement as "deeply disappointing" and "a sad day for Australian steel-making".
"Having worked in the manufacturing sector for a long time I know how difficult these days are when there are large redundancies in towns like Newcastle," he said.
"There is a human face to what is going on here, not just economic or industrial story.
'Molycop has made a commercial decision here and they have to justify that decision.
"Absolutely, the focus is on what more can be done what will come over the next few months."
