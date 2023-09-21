It is unclear if the Newcastle Ocean Baths will re-open for the start of summer as City of Newcastle progresses the next stage of the facility's multi-million dollar upgrade.
The council told ABC Radio the baths would be open again "in December", but when asked for an opening date by the Newcastle Herald a City of Newcastle spokesperson said an official re-open date "will be confirmed closer to the time".
"The Newcastle Ocean Baths remain on track for swimming this summer," the spokesperson said.
The council said just before works started in March 2022 that the first stage was expected to be complete by mid-2023, which later became "by summer".
The $16 million stage one works include the pools and promenade areas.
"The new shade structure is taking shape, and finishing touches to the pool, including painting the pool walls, are underway," the council spokesperson said.
"The new pool deck is nearly complete, and key features such as the Art Deco curved stairs leading from the pool up to the pavilion area, and the restoration of the bleacher seating are also progressing.
"Installation of the wider timber boardwalk and painting the bleachers to return the iconic teal colour will also occur in coming weeks."
The second stage of the upgrade will focus on the pavilion and heritage facade. A vote will go to the September 26 council meeting to appoint a principal design consultant for the pavilion buildings.
The consultant will prepare proposals for the upgrade of the buildings, following community input into preliminary options earlier this year.
City of Newcastle project management office executive manager Robert Dudgeon said the council would continue to engage with the community as planning of the next stage progressed.
"Appointment of the principal design consultant is an important next step for the project, bringing together feedback from the community and the findings of technical studies to develop more detailed options for the upgraded pavilion buildings," Mr Dudgeon said.
"The intention is to deliver a facility that welcomes all visitors in an accessible and inclusive way, is sensitive to the site's heritage, and resilient to coastal inundation and predicted sea level rise.
"We will continue to engage with the Newcastle Ocean Baths Community Reference Group and the wider community throughout this process, as the designs are developed."
In the meantime, swimmers will be able to have a splash in all five of Newcastle's inland public pools from Saturday. Lambton pool opened for the season in August, while Stockton, Wallsend, Beresfield and Mayfield will re-open September 23.
A new accessible changeroom is being constructed at Wallsend Swimming Centre and is expected to be completed by the end of October.
"The new changeroom at Wallsend Swimming Centre will be a welcome addition to this popular community facility," co-chair of City of Newcastle's Access and Inclusion Advisory Committee, councillor Margaret Wood said.
"This work will ensure all five of our inland swim centres provide accessible amenities, with more work to come including hoists for access to the pools."
City of Newcastle is also investing about $1.5 million into electrical upgrades to accommodate heat pumps at Wallsend and Mayfield pools, which will be used alongside rooftop solar thermal matting to provide warmer water at the start and end of the swimming season.
The works are expected to be completed in coming months at Mayfield and early in 2024 at Wallsend.
