Second floor, community spaces in options for ocean baths pavilion

A second storey could be added to the Newcastle Ocean Baths pavilion as part of preliminary options released for the final stage of the renovation.
City of Newcastle is seeking community input on the pavilion buildings ahead of design commencing for the next stage of the baths overhaul.
The council said feedback would inform the concept design of the buildings, which will commence in coming months.
It comes as work on the first stage, including the pool and promenade areas, continues. The council said it would be ready by this coming summer.
City of Newcastle worked with a community reference group during the planning and design phases of the stage one upgrade, and the group met again last week to discuss stage two and the options developed.
The group discussed the possibility of an expanded community space by adding a second storey to the northern pavilion. Other matters raised included accessibility, options for a café and kiosk to operate alongside community spaces, and change facilities.
User group Friends of Newcastle Ocean Baths has called for the retention of open-roof changerooms in the design, with adjacent lockable, private amenities.
City of Newcastle executive director city infrastructure Joanne Rigby said the council would create an inclusive community space, which recognises the site's unique character and heritage features.
"Different building configuration options present different experiences for users, and it's essential we consider the needs of the broader community now and for decades to come during the renewal of the pavilion buildings," Ms Rigby said.
"A User Needs Analysis is underway to examine requirements like community space that welcomes all visitors in an accessible and inclusive way and is sensitive to the site's heritage, as well as being resilient to coastal inundation and predicted sea level rise.
"We have developed different layout options and are looking for feedback from the community given the broad range of people's individual opinions and needs."
City of Newcastle executive manager project management Robert Dudgeon said construction of the pool was nearing completion. Precast concrete panels have been installed in the wet well area to support the new pumps, which have arrived and will be installed during winter.
"We are continuing work to restore the historic bleachers, and foundations are in place for the return of the historic art-deco curved stairs leading from the pool up to the pavilion area," Mr Dudgeon said.
"As we near completion of the pool, we are constructing the new pool deck, which will provide a safer surface for walking around the pool edge.
"Once construction is completed there will be a period of commissioning and testing the new pumps and systems, with a re-opening of the pools and return to swimming anticipated by summer this year."
To view preliminary options and provide feedback visit newcastle.nsw.gov.au/yoursay.
IN THE NEWS
WHAT DO YOU THINK? Join the discussion in the comment section below.
Find out how to register or become a subscriber here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.