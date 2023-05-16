Newcastle Herald
Home/Latest News
Opinion

Friends of Newcastle Ocean Baths outline their proposal for historic pool's crucial next stage of restoration

By Peter Wickham
Updated May 16 2023 - 2:01pm, first published 10:04am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Stage 2 of the consultation process for the baths is set to begin. Picture by Peter Lorimer
Stage 2 of the consultation process for the baths is set to begin. Picture by Peter Lorimer

Planning the next stage of the restoration of Newcastle Ocean Baths begins soon, what will the City of Newcastle (CN) put on the table this time? Here is Friends of Newcastle Ocean Baths Incorporated's (FONOB) vision.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.