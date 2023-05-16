Planning the next stage of the restoration of Newcastle Ocean Baths begins soon, what will the City of Newcastle (CN) put on the table this time? Here is Friends of Newcastle Ocean Baths Incorporated's (FONOB) vision.
After the disastrous "black box" proposal offered to the swimming community of Newcastle Ocean Baths in late 2019, their expectations are now higher.
We have been told by the council's ocean baths team that stage 2 of the consultation process will soon begin.
Stage 2 restoration incorporates the whole of the upper promenade, including the change rooms.
A series of community reference group (CRG) meetings will be held. FONOB has a representative on the CRG. In preparation for stage 2, FONOB, which was formed in early 2020, has already submitted its vision.
FONOB has submitted an architectural drawing and detailed submission to restore Newcastle ocean baths change rooms to their former glory, while future-proofing them for anticipated usage due to population growth.
Our submission is cost-effective, preserves the cultural and heritage value of the baths, while meeting the contemporary expectations for inclusiveness by returning the ladies change rooms to the northern enclosure, and allowing for both open change rooms and lockable family rooms.
It preserves the climate resilience of the upper promenade by avoiding unwanted and unnecessary function centres.
Responses from our members and the swimming community show there is no place for restaurants, function rooms and gymnasiums in the next stage of restoration.
You can see this submission at savenewcastlebaths.com
Our vision aims to prevent the expansion of the baths' proclaimed primary purpose beyond public bathing and recreation, and to exclude all other commercial profit-based activities, with the exception of a small unlicensed kiosk.
This priceless long-living public facility could face a potential imminent threat of defacto privatisation via commercialisation - "for profit" uses, and long-term private leases of large sections of the baths' pavilion.
Such facilities are well catered for elsewhere on the Bathers Way.
Recent statements reported in the Newcastle Herald declaring that City of Newcastle had done significant planning work to preserve the cultural heritage of the East End regarding recent development applications, could be hollow, and without genuine commitment, with regards to the ocean baths complex.
To date, the complex (the whole of the baths, including the canoe pool) has not yet been submitted for state heritage listing by CN.
In March 2021, we wrote to the lord mayor, Nuatali Nelmes, about this matter.
The Newcastle Herald reported on 18/12/21 ("Time to list baths: Nelmes") the lord mayor as saying that the CN would formally apply to list the baths on the State Heritage Register.
At a council meeting on February 22, 2022, councillors supported an amended notice of motion calling for CN to continue to lobby the NSW government for the Newcastle Ocean Baths to be included in the State Heritage Register. FONOB questions why a submission for state heritage listing has not been progressed by CN when planning for stage 2 is about to begin.
In summary, our vision for the ocean baths frees up additional space to erect privacy change rooms, increases space for surge capacity such as school groups, cruise ship tourists and large events.
It caters for increased population growth forecast to 2040 and beyond, and increases open space in regards to infection control as per state health policies.
It preserves the cultural significance of the northern enclosure by returning it to its original function.
Since 1922, the female and male change facilities have remained north and south until the last botched renovations of 2006-2008.
This traditional layout should be reinstated, while updating the facilities to include privacy and inclusiveness to meet modern expectations of the swimming community.
Our vision offers this.
Our vision is on the table to preserve the cultural and heritage values of Newcastle ocean baths. What will the City of Newcastle offer to preserve these values?
