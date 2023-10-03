SEVERAL hundred people withstood the balmy heat of Newcastle to celebrate the Knights NRLW team in a civic ceremony after their historic second premiership win.
The iconic namesake chant, 'Newca-stle', rang across the city as the team arrived on Civic Hall balcony.
"We were the Premiers. When you do that, every team that comes to play you comes to beat you," coach Ron Griffiths told fans. "No one defends like us and no one attacks like us."
Knights captain Hannah Southwell spoke of the moment she dropped to her knees after realising she had won a premiership with her little sister, Jesse. The grand final was "one of the toughest" games she has played.
And for young fans, a meet-and-greet capped off a memorable weekend. Eight-year-old twins Laney and Quinn were "very happy" to have met their favourite team and had jerseys, posters and hats signed.
