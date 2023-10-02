AFTER a sensational second consecutive grand final win, hundreds of Newcastle Knights fans flocked to the city to welcome the women home.
The NRLW team sealed back-to-back premierships following a tense 24-18 victory over the Gold Coast Titans on Sunday night.
For most, it was an exciting night of sporting triumph and Newcastle comradery. But for some die hard fans, it was one of the greatest nights of their lives.
"It was a night I'll never forget, truly. I just love that club. I love rugby league. Oh wow. Wow," Knights fan Kenny Halliday said.
He and at least 500 others awaited the winners' bus at NEX on Sunday evening, hoping to catch a drink with their favourite players.
"The town was absolutely buzzing," Mr Halliday said. 'It's our time. [Knights] are building a dynasty."
Through tears, Mr Halliday said he was "a bit croaky" from screaming while watching the game. A back-to-back win realised his childhood dream.
"I'm just a kid from Toronto who grew up in Newcastle and that was me," he said. "It was all just high-fives and hugging, screaming and yelling. It was just excitement.
Mr Halliday, who coaches junior rugby league, said the win transcended merely a historic moment. A Knights supporter since childhood, he became a devoted NRLW follower during Newcastle's 2021 debut season.
"I have three girls on the [team I coach]," he said. "This is inspiring for them. Just unreal.
"We went from wooden spooners to back-to-back premiers in the space of three seasons. How good is that?"
The Raymond Terrace man named his three-year-old son after Knights men's captain, Kalyn Ponga. Tamika was "on the mind" should he have had a little girl.
Fellow die-hard Jessica Marvig shared a few frothies with the team in what she described as an "epic, unbelievable experience".
"The minute they turned up was just amazing. It was really special watching them come out of the bus," she said of the team's arrival at NEX after the game.
"They're so friendly and you get along with all of them. There's not one that's not friendly," Ms Marvig said.
She partied into the night with her favourite team and even got to hold the NRLW winner's trophy.
"Just to hold the trophy - it was so heavy," she said. "Trying to hold it up was - wow."
Both fans were confident their team could bring home a "three-peat" next year.
"If they keep playing the way they're playing at the moment and keep the squad as what they've got, then yea, for sure," Mr Halliday said.
The Newcastle Knights will be honoured in a civic reception on Tuesday.
Lord mayor Nuatali Nelmes said the Knights' women have become ambassadors for Newcastle.
"This team has achieved so much in such a short space of time and it's important we acknowledge their continued success," Cr Nelmes said.
"A lot of the players are born and bred Novocastrians and wonderful role models, showing our local women and girls they can achieve their dreams close to home, even in a sport traditionally dominated by men."
