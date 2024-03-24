Newcastle Heraldsport
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/Sport/Cricket

Charlestown crowned NDCA premiers for 2023-2024 after GF win over City

Josh Callinan
By Josh Callinan
Updated March 24 2024 - 4:23pm, first published 4:19pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Charlestown with the NDCA premiership trophy at No.1 Sportsground on Sunday. Picture by Josh Callinan
Charlestown with the NDCA premiership trophy at No.1 Sportsground on Sunday. Picture by Josh Callinan

Charlestown have sealed a minor-major premiership double in 2023-2024 following a 133-run win over City in Newcastle District Cricket Association's first-grade grand final.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh Callinan

Josh Callinan

Sports Journalist, Newcastle Herald

My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.

More from AFL
More from sports
More from Cricket

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.