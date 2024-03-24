Charlestown crowned NDCA premiers for 2023-2024 after GF win over City

Charlestown have sealed a minor-major premiership double in 2023-2024 following a 133-run win over City in Newcastle District Cricket Association's first-grade grand final.
The Magpies extended this season's run of form to the title showdown at No.1 Sportsground, dismissing City for 159 on Sunday after posting 292 on Saturday.
All-rounder Daniel Chillingworth, named joint NDCA player of the year on Friday, also received this weekend's man-of-the-match award having followed up 41 runs with 5-30.
It was the first time Charlestown had held aloft the trophy since 2005-2006.
Opening bowlers struck early on day two, Daniel Bailey (2-30) and Path Shah (2-37) splitting four wickets between them to have City reeling at 4-32.
Mitch Nesbitt (64) and Elijah Smith (34) steadied the ship and combined for an 84-run partnership.
Leg-spinner Chillingworth came on after lunch and did the bulk of the damage, removing Smith at 5-116 and Nesbitt at 6-143.
The last four City wickets fell for 16 runs in the space of 7.3 overs.
