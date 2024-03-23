Charlestown posts 292 against City on day one of Newcastle first-grade GF

CHARLESTOWN have posted 292 against City on day one of Newcastle District Cricket Association's first-grade grand final at No.1 Sportsground.
Winning the toss and electing to bat, the minor premiers made the most of that opportunity and were eventually dismissed with one ball remaining on Saturday.
Charlestown opener Matthew Bench (75) and No.5 Jed Dickson (58) both notched up half-centuries while top-order contributions were also made by captain Daniel Arms (47) and Daniel Chillingworth (41), who was named joint NDCA player of the year on Friday.
The Magpies lost 3-4 late in proceedings but recovered courtesy of a 34-run partnership for the last wicket, between Path Shah (20 not out) and Afghani national Ahmadullah Fazli (13).
Bench and Arms earlier combined for a 100-run stand, taking the score to 2-115 after Adam Winchester (7) was bowled by Freddie Freeman (2-41).
Chillingworth and Dickson advanced the total from 3-156 to 4-219 during the middle session, the former's wicket falling right on the tea break.
It was 1-90 at lunch.
City's spinners Harry Campbell (4-92) and Callan Fowler (3-81) claimed seven wickets between them and delivered a combined 59.5 overs.
Sabres skipper Fowler also took two catches and produced a run out.
Play continues on Sunday (11am).
