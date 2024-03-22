Fazli's journey from Afghanistan to Newcastle first XI decider

AHMADULLAH Fazli fled his homeland Afghanistan to escape the ruling Taliban.
Almost two years after arriving safely in Australia, the left-arm paceman will play in Newcastle District Cricket Association's first-grade grand final.
"The journey he's been on, being in Afghanistan when the Taliban takes over to playing a first-grade grand final within two years, it's special," Charlestown captain Daniel Arms told the Newcastle Herald.
Fazli initially lobbed at Kahibah Oval for a Cricket NSW coaching clinic run by Blues seamer Chris Tremain and having somewhat joined Charlestown's senior ranks last season, really began making his mark during 2023-2024.
Midway through this campaign Arms called up Fazli to make his debut and he hasn't looked back since, taking 13 wickets at an average of 18.77.
However, the statistics don't reveal an important edge Fazli brings to Charlestown's bowling attack.
"He [Fazli] adds something we've never really had," Arms said.
"I've talked to Slug [former skipper Steve Mace] because he's come to training a few times and he reckons he never got anyone to bowl as quick as he [Fazli] does.
"Out and out quicks don't really grow on trees and he complements all of other guys really well. We've got two top-level seamers and two top-level leggies and then you throw Fuzzy in there."
Charlestown face City, including English opening bowler Toby Fynn, at No.1 Sportsground this weekend.
