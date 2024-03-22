Newcastle Heraldsport
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/Sport/Cricket

Captain's call ahead of 2023-2024 showdown between City, Charlestown

Josh Callinan
By Josh Callinan
Updated March 22 2024 - 8:36pm, first published 8:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Charlestown's Daniel Arms and City's Callan Fowler. Picture by Marina Neil
Charlestown's Daniel Arms and City's Callan Fowler. Picture by Marina Neil

"Surreal" and "special" were the descriptions used by City's Callan Fowler and Charlestown's Daniel Arms.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh Callinan

Josh Callinan

Sports Journalist, Newcastle Herald

My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.

More from AFL
More from sports
More from Cricket

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.