Captain's call ahead of 2023-2024 showdown between City, Charlestown

"Surreal" and "special" were the descriptions used by City's Callan Fowler and Charlestown's Daniel Arms.
On the eve of Newcastle District Cricket Association's first-grade grand final, both captains spoke to the Newcastle Herald about this weekend's title showdown at No.1 Sportsground.
Fowler finds himself just two games into an official leadership role, having taken over the reins from English county import Oli Carter just prior to City's semi.
"I always knew it was a possibility [to end up skipper] but now that it's actually here, it feels a bit surreal," Fowler said.
"I'm confident in how we're placed and with who's playing. We haven't done all this work and come this far to finish second."
Arms feels being amongst 10 Charlestown juniors adds another element to the upcoming occasion.
"It's really special. We've had the bulk of this side for a long period of time," Arms said.
"Played so much cricket with Jed, Parth, Benchy, Wallace and Chilli, now we all get to play a grand final together. We want to make the most of it."
In the sole meeting between these sides this season, Charlestown beat City by 78 runs at Kahibah Oval in January.
They have already split prizes from the other two formats during 2023-2024, City claiming the Tom Locker Cup one-day crown in November and Charlestown the T20 Summer Bash just a fortnight ago.
Charlestown last held the two-day trophy aloft in 2005-2006 while City's most recent premiership was 1975-1976.
Following showers throughout Friday, the weather forecast across Saturday and Sunday reads partly cloudy with a top of 26 degrees and only a slight chance of any rain.
Play on both days is scheduled to get underway at 11am.
In the lower grades: Waratah-Mayfield v City at Waratah Oval, Stockton v Charlestown at Kahibah Oval, Waratah-Mayfield v Merewether at Townson Oval.
CHARLESTOWN: Daniel Arms (c), Daniel Bailey, Matthew Bench, Daniel Chillingworth, Jed Dickson, Ahmadullah Fazli, Michael Richardson, Parth Shah, Isaac Wallace, Kel Wilson, Adam Winchester.
CITY: Callan Fowler (c), Harrison Allomes, Harry Campbell, Freddie Freeman, Toby Fynn, Mitchell Nesbitt, Jonah Roser, Harry Scowen, Elijah Smith, Alexander Sylow, Nick Walker.
