Seed to Sky: Illustrator Liz Anelli at Newcastle Writers Festival

Anelli says of Seed to Sky: "It's non-fiction, but it's very much a story, so we're playing with facts. It's not a textbook at all and never pretends to be, but it puts those creatures, those species, into context, and that for me is the hardest thing. You look up anything by its Latin name online, and you're certain you've found the right species, but then you've got to compare it in size to its habitat, and that isn't always quite so easy.