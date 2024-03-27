Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/News/Health

'Working class drug': Push to end cannabis prohibition amid unfair laws

DC
By Damon Cronshaw
March 27 2024 - 9:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mayfield's Kerry-Ann Taylor with Jeremy Buckingham at the Legalise Cannabis Party Hunter campaign launch at Bar Beach in March 2023. Picture by Simone De Peak
Mayfield's Kerry-Ann Taylor with Jeremy Buckingham at the Legalise Cannabis Party Hunter campaign launch at Bar Beach in March 2023. Picture by Simone De Peak

The push to legalise cannabis will be examined in a new inquiry, with regional hearings to be held this year including in Newcastle.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
DC

Damon Cronshaw

Journalist

Health and medicine, science, research, conservation, nutrition, animal welfare, technology, sport.

More from Health

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.