'The need doesn't go away': the hidden human cost of public holidays

Australians may love their public holidays, but for some it's a struggle to make ends meet.
Over the Easter long weekend, it's not just supermarkets, bottle shops and retail that close.
Many vital community services also shut their doors.
Newcastle-based charity, Livefree Project will remain open over the public holiday but they said there could be less staff and resources in charities across the city.
Livefree Project director Chris Jones said they were the only service open in Newcastle on Christmas last year. She said most closed from Christmas Eve all the way to January 16.
"We were triaging the city," Ms Jones said.
Ms Jones said public holidays and school holidays can be really difficult for families that rely on schools for food and other support services.
"Holidays make communities vulnerable, especially children, because of the lack of structure" she said.
Livefree Project runs bus pick-ups and breakfast programs for five schools in lower socio-economic areas in the Hunter region.
They also provide food to families through community drop-offs and to emergency accommodations for families fleeing domestic violence.
Ms Jones said families in financial hardship might rely on charity services and schools for basic needs, and this can be problematic when nothing is open.
"The need doesn't go away, it is still there," she said, "it can be a really complicated time".
Ms Jones said through their bus program they guaranteed that vulnerable kids are at least eating breakfast five days a week.
She said children's attendance increased from two days to five days a week, which improved social networks, educational skills, and well-being.
She said when school is off, children became vulnerable without a wake up time, late nights, and less oversight from parents who had to work.
The local charity works on offering relational care where they communicate closely with families.
"We are not just a pantry that hands out food, we get to know our communities and build that trust," Ms Jones said.
For the Easter period, Ms Jones will man their service line and offer community breakfasts. She said they made sure all their families had groceries for the weekend ahead.
Vinnies North East regional director Clare Van Doorn said charities, community services and schools were a massive safety net for people.
"If they can't access us, what happens?" she said, "you don't consider what a public holiday may do to a family."
Ms Van Doorn said the amount of people experiencing financial hardship in the Hunter has increased.
So far in this financial year, Vinnies has already assisted 83 per cent of the people they supported in the whole of the previous financial year.
They said the amount of financial aid dispensed is still rising.
From July 2023 to March 2024, Vinnies has helped 11,682 people with $2 million.
Ms Van Doorn said the complexity of need in the region has worsened with heightened levels of anxiety in communities.
"People have to think about housing, employment, mental health, and medical costs," she said.
She said with high utility and petrol costs, finding a job or putting food on the table is difficult and there is no safety net if something goes wrong.
Livefree Project wants more people to be aware of their neighbours who might be struggling.
"Children going without breakfast is not always neglect, sometimes it is trauma and capacity," Ms Jones said.
