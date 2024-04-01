Newcastle Herald
Energy Minister defends taking two jets to renewables media event

Michael Parris
By Michael Parris
Updated April 1 2024 - 3:38pm, first published 2:59pm
Chris Bowen and Anthony Albanese at last week's media event at Liddell Power Station and, inset, the two RAAF planes on the tarmac at Scone. Main picture by Marina Neil, inset 2GB
Energy Minister Chris Bowen says he and Anthony Albanese caught two Air Force jets to a renewable energy announcement in the Hunter last week because they had too many support staff to fit into one.

Michael Parris reports on politics for the Newcastle Herald.

