Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/News/Business

Wedgetail returns home after operation to help aid reach Ukraine

Jessica Brown
By Jessica Brown
Updated April 2 2024 - 3:51pm, first published 2:50pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A Royal Australian Air Force aircraft technician conducts pre-flight maintenance checks on an E-7A Wedgetail during Operation Kudu in Germany. Picture by Corporal Nicole Dorrett
A Royal Australian Air Force aircraft technician conducts pre-flight maintenance checks on an E-7A Wedgetail during Operation Kudu in Germany. Picture by Corporal Nicole Dorrett

AN E-7A Wedgetail aircraft from RAAF base Williamtown will commence its return to Australia this week after a six-month deployment helping in an operation for the Ukraine.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jessica Brown

Jessica Brown

Digital Editor

Jessica began her journalism career in 2009 as a cadet at The Port Stephens Examiner before moving to London for a two-year stint working in magazines and digital publishing. The Lake Macquarie local returned to Australia where she took up a reporting role at The Maitland Mercury. She worked across several rounds including local council, police and property before moving into digital journalism and joining the team at The Newcastle Herald in 2017.

More from Business

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.