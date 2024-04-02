Wedgetail returns home after operation to help aid reach Ukraine

AN E-7A Wedgetail aircraft from RAAF base Williamtown will commence its return to Australia this week after a six-month deployment helping in an operation for the Ukraine.
Operated by No. 2 Squadron, the Royal Australian Air Force's E-7A Wedgetail are based near Newcastle, but were called in to help as part of Operation Kudu.
"Whilst the majority of our team is made up of 2 squadron personnel from Newcastle, we have had great enablers that have come from Canberra and other agencies to fulfill intelligence roles, to help us with security forces and all of these other enabling elements that combine to create one contingent that has been a powerhouse of effort to allow us to achieve our mission," Commander Task Element, Wing Commander Darrin Lindsay said.
"Our key role is to provide protection for the vital logistics hub within Eastern Europe, to allow the flow of aid and other resources into Ukraine."
The team supported the multinational effort to provide early warning for potential threats from Russia outside of Ukraine.
The Wedgetail contingent flew about 250 hours during deployment, with each mission averaging five hours in the air.
According to the ADF, the E-7A Wedgetail is one of the most advanced airborne early-warning systems in the world and was well-suited to the task of providing support.
Personnel were based out of Ramstein Air Base in Germany as part of Australia's military assistance to the Ukraine.
"The deployment was a tangible demonstration of Australia's commitment to supporting our partners in upholding the global rules-based order," Chief of Joint Operations, Lieutenant General Greg Bilton said.
Wing Commander Lindsay said he admired the work of the teams who spent a significant time away from their friends and families.
"To all the families I just want to say thanks for allowing us to achieve so much, and to allow us to return home, recoup and go after the next event. This is the sacrifice that our families all do for us to allow the individuals to get after the task, but also to protect Australia and her national interests."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.