'Cartwheeled over, nose-dived': eyewitness describes hair-raising crash

AN EYEWITNESS has described the hair-raising moment a gyrocopter 'cart-wheeled' through the air before nose-diving into Lake Macquarie.
David Prince and his mate Glen McIlroy had just grabbed a coffee when they saw the gyrocopter boat, a small rotorcraft which uses an unpowered rotor to take off, coming in to land at Marmong Point on Wednesday morning, April 3.
Intrigued, the two men sat and watched the craft and its two pilots go for a second run, about 200 metres from shore.
"He was in the middle of the lake for probably five minutes, and then decided to take off and he just seemed to be getting up speed, virtually ready to take off, and maybe hit a little wave and then just cartwheeled over, nose-dived," Mr Prince told the Newcastle Herald.
Mr Prince said a few kayakers also came to the aid of the co-pilots before emergency services including firefighters, police, NSW Marine Rescue officers and paramedics arrived on scene.
"It would have given them a good scare going over like that you know, cartwheeling, it wouldn't have been good at all," he said.
"[I] don't know what's left of it, it will be interesting when they pull it out to see what's left of it."
Extricating the wreck is expected to be a significant task on its own, the Herald understands the rotors have become lodged in the shores of Lake Macquarie.
All that was visible above water was an overturned piece of the wreck, cordoned off until the owner, or police arrive to tow it out.
Marmong Point local Liz McCombie was out on her daily walk when she heard sirens ring out across the lake.
"I was walking and I heard sirens, a couple of police ... I thought, 'I hope it's not my house going up in flames'," she said.
"When I came back here there was all this excitement, but this morning I saw this helicopter doing a couple of loops.
"I saw it flying and then it landed with a bit of a splash and then took off again."
Ms McCombie said she was relieved to hear the two pilots were okay, after what could have been a tragic end to a day of flying.
Emergency services were called to the crash site just before 10.30am on Wednesday.
A light aircraft, reportedly a type of gyrocopter boat or "flying boat", was spotted careening on the lake during takeoff before crashing into shallow waters.
Police, paramedics and NSW Fire and Rescue were all called to the scene, with early reports establishing two people were onboard when the aircraft crashed.
A NSW Police spokesman said both people were accounted for and police have since released the following statement.
"Police have been told that the marine aircraft was attempting to take off from the lake when it nose-dived into the water, causing the aircraft to roll sideways.
"The two occupants of the gyrocopter boat were assisted out of the aircraft by members of the public before being assessed by NSW Ambulance paramedics.
"No injuries have been reported to police as a result of the incident."
HAZMAT specialists established booms around the gyrocopter to contain any fuel leak. NSW Police have taken control of the incident and authorities will attempt to determine the cause of the crash.
The Australian Transport Safety Bureau (ATSB) has also been notified.
Did you see the crash? Email news@newcastleherald.com.au
