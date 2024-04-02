Aircraft crashes into lake, emergency services race to the scene

A SMALL aircraft has crashed into the waters of Lake Macquarie.
Emergency services were called to the crash site just before 10.30am Wednesday April 3 at Marmong Point.
A light aircraft, reportedly a type of gyrocopter boat, was spotted careening on the lake during takeoff before crashing into shallow waters.
Police, paramedics and NSW Fire and Rescue were all called to the scene, with early reports establishing two people were onboard when the aircraft crashed.
A NSW Police spokesman said both people were accounted for and would be assessed by paramedics at the scene.
Local boaties came to the rescue of the crashed pilot and have since been spotted helping tow the aircraft into shore.
Newcastle Herald will have more on this developing news event as information is released.
