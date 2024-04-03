The New Lambton Eagles Football Club has disowned its juniors over a rift centring around a proposed basketball stadium that the Junior Club secretary has claimed will displace players about the suburbs and place onerous pressure on their code.
In an incendiary statement released after this masthead reported on the issue today, the New Lambton Eagles accuse the juniors of 'lacking vision' and of bringing the club's badge into disrepute by "pursuing personal agendas at the expense of the club's reputation."
"It's time for them to establish themselves as a separate entity as it's clear they no longer represent the New Lambton Eagles Football Club," the unsigned statement, published to the club's social media account on Wednesday, April 3, read.
The in-club stoush has surfaced over a proposed multi-million dollar basketball stadium to be built at Broadmeadow.
The Hunter Indoor Sports Centre, proposed for Turton Road opposite Hunter Stadium, would transform playing fields into 12 indoor courts, three of which can be converted into a 2000-seat show court. It would replace Newcastle Basketball's ageing stadium.
The New Lambton Juniors club secretary, Megan Payne, told the Newcastle Herald that the proposal will put more pressure on already packed playing fields and has positioned the Juniors against the build.
Ms Payne said they're already seeing it put some pressure on green space in New Lambton.
"Although it's not our primary grounds, it's starting to displace other clubs into space that is affecting us," she told this masthead in Wednesday's edition.
"Although basketball obviously needs a stadium, it's just not the right location for the amount of pressure that's already on the fields at New Lambton."
Lambton Jaffas Football Club primarily uses Wallarah Oval for its training. Ms Payne said they're being displaced to Johnson Park, while some New Lambton Eagles premier teams are being moved to Novocastrian Park.
"We've already got 900 players for two fields at Novocastrian, so it's already a very highly used park, and it's pushing extra players onto that," she said.
"There is increased use over time by the premier club and that has caused us some concern about the sustainability of having so many players on the field.
"They (City of Newcastle) seems to think it's manageable, and we are having a meeting with them to assess the ground condition, so I guess that's how they're planning to manage it at present."
The New Lambton Eagles statement, though, lashed their own juniors over their position and accused the Juniors of systematically "dismantling" the club's brand over the past two years.
"The Juniors have developed their own off-brand strategy, governance structures, Facebook and web pages, and an alternate logo," the statement attributed to the club's press office said. "They've disregarded the club's life members and revised our club's history to suit their agenda."
The 225-word statement accuses the juniors of "inciting community disharmony" with a "lack of vision", adding that "the Juniors no longer represent NLFC's interests."
"Our past achievements, which made us a benchmark club, have been disregarded. The recent media articles and use of our brand for personal agendas is not acceptable," the statement continues, "It's time for them to establish themselves as a separate entity as it's clear they no longer represent the New Lambton Eagles Football Club.
"We are New Lambton Eagles FC. We play in the National Premier League for Men and Women, Premier Youth League and Junior Development Leagues, and (we continue) to support the formal consultation process implemented by Council with identified stakeholders."
In December, the Newcastle Herald reported that the $25 million in state funding set aside for the new basketball stadium would only build half of it.
Newcastle Basketball has lodged an application with the state government seeking approval for the new stadium. It is designed to be delivered as an initial block of six courts, with two additional courts added later.
In a statement, NLFCJ said while promoting exercise is commendable, the construction of a new Hunter Indoor Sports Complex at Turton Road does not align with community needs or priorities and "comes at too high a price to the local community".
The details of this report are developing. It will be updated.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.