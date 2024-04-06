With a white wave, Le Diner en Blanc is served

A wave of white crashed onto the basketball courts at the University of Newcastle on Saturday afternoon.
White dresses, white suits, white hats, white tablecloths, white flowers ... it could only mean one thing. The world's "poshest picnic" had come to town.
Le Diner en Blanc is Newcastle Food Month's signature event and this year attracted guests from as far afield as Melbourne and Sydney.
Friday night's horrendous weather cleared for a beautiful blue sky afternoon and starry night on Saturday as dinner guests danced the night away on the university's basketball courts, which had been transformed into a sea of white.
The location, which is only revealed to dinner guests after they board buses to be transported to the venue, was a blast from the past for many diners, who recalled their days at the University of Newcastle, with varying degrees of fondness.
Newcastle Food Month co-founder Gus Maher said the event had, for the past four years, "set the scene for a month-long food frenzy".
"With concerts and other events being cancelled, we are proud that Diner en Blanc is going ahead, despite an understandable drop in numbers from 2023," he said.
"This just proves that Novocastrians and guests from Sydney and even Melbourne are resilient in tough financial times where a good party is concerned.
"With Diner en Blanc now over for 2024, it is time to eat, eat, eat our way around Newcastle Food Month."
Last year's event was washed out due to torrential rain and many revellers made their own fun at homes and venues across the city. This year's Le Diner en Blanc "secret" location (only revealed to ticketholders on the day) was selected due to its capacity to cater for inclement weather conditions.
