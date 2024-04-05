Newcastle Herald
Minister silent on claim Jeremy Bath investigation a 'sham'

Donna Page
By Donna Page
April 6 2024 - 5:00am
NSW Local Government Minister Ron Hoenig dodged investigation questions.
THE minister responsible for local government in NSW has refused to acknowledge concerns of a "sham" investigation over a code of conduct complaint relating to City of Newcastle CEO Jeremy Bath, indicating there will be no oversight of the controversial inquiry outside of the Labor-led council.

Investigative journalist at the Newcastle Herald

