Inquiry makes Jeremy Bath ruling without seeing the Herald's Neylon letters

A council-commissioned independent investigation into the City of Newcastle CEO's links to a long-term Herald letter writer has found "no evidence that the CEO incentivised the author to write the articles".
An investigation was launched into council CEO Jeremy Bath's connections with Newcastle Herald letter writer Scott Neylon, who lives in Japan, after a motion by Labor councillor Carol Duncan at the July Newcastle council meeting.
The Newcastle Herald was not contacted during the investigation, nor were copies of the letters requested.
The motion to the December 12 Newcastle council meeting said the investigation report was issued on December 7. It was brought to the meeting as a late item, meaning it was not on the published agenda for the evening.
The supported motion noted "that on 7 December 2023 the conduct reviewer issued the investigation report and noted there is no evidence that the CEO incentivised the author to write the articles nor did he reveal to the author confidential information contained in the letters to the Newcastle Herald".
"There is no evidence that the CEO directly contributed to the letters," the motion continued.
"Having considered the available evidence the investigation found insufficient evidence to support the allegations.
"Accordingly both allegations were not substantiated."
In a statement, Mr Bath welcomed the findings and said the independent investigation cited evidence provided by Scott Neylon, showing that he had authored the letters.
However, the investigation report will remain confidential and councillors were not provided with a copy of the report.
In light of the investigation outcome, Mr Bath demanded a public apology from Wallsend MP Sonia Horney, who used parliamentary privilege to accuse Mr Bath of authoring the letters.
The July motion raised by Cr Duncan said the scope of the investigation should also examine "how confidential electoral roll details about council staff and their friends and family came into the possession of journalists".
The investigation found that "the procedure does not provide for the conduct reviewer to take action or make a referral in relation to the code of conduct for members of the Legislative Assembly" and those allegations would be "referred to appropriate external agencies to determine next steps".
The Newcastle Herald has not accessed the electoral roll at any MP office for the purposes of this investigation.
Councillors resolved to "proactively consider and seek advice" on whether the outcome letter and investigation report can be released publicly in accordance with the Government Information Public Access Act (GIPA) 2009.
The council motion said the matter was now considered finalised.
