Newcastle RL: Wests recruits Smith, Ross sidelined for Magic Round opener

HIGH-PROFILE signings and former NRL pair Will Smith and Nathan Ross are both sidelined for Wests and will miss Newcastle Rugby League's season-opening Magic Round at No.2 Sportsground on Saturday.
Smith serves a one-match suspension carried over from the NSW Country Championships final recently won by the Rebels representative squad while Ross suffered a significant hamstring injury during club trials.
Wests coach Rick Stone expects to have Smith, who took an early guilty plea after being charged with striking as a ball carrier, return for next weekend's clash away to Lakes while Ross likely faces a longer stint in the casualty ward.
"The only one that's really injured is Rossy, hurt his hammy probably with his first carry of our first trial," Stone told the Newcastle Herald.
"It's a tear and he'll be out for a decent whack. He's been out for a couple of weeks already and he'll be out for a few more, probably won't be back for another four-to-six.
"It's a pity because he brings a lot of energy, a wealth of experience and he trained pretty hard to get himself in good shape.
"His attitude's been very good and obviously keen to get back as fast as he can, but with an injury like that he's just going to have to play a bit of a waiting game."
Stone says Max Buderus and Ngangarra Barker shape as potential replacements for Smith in the halves, partnering experienced campaigner Luke Walsh.
Bailey Hartwig, Bailey Scholes, Freeman Forsythe, Khyan Weir, Tute Grant and Ngaruhe Jones are among the latest recruits at Wests in 2024 while Warren Schillings (Northern Hawks) and Dyllan Parlane (knee) return.
The Rosellas meet Central under lights on April 13 (7pm) in what will mark the last of five back-to-back Newcastle RL fixtures.
