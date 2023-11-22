Ross joins Newcastle RL club Wests as talks continue with Smith

WESTERN SUBURBS have bolstered their Newcastle Rugby League squad for 2024 by signing former Knights cult hero Nathan Ross as the club nears a potential deal with Will Smith to make an all-NRL halves combination.
Rosellas coach Rick Stone revealed Ross' arrival on Wednesday and said Smith, while officially unconfirmed at this stage, would likely line-up alongside No.7 Luke Walsh if a professional contract didn't eventuate for next year.
Outside-back Ross scored 23 tries in 60 NRL games for Newcastle between 2015 and 2018 before medically retiring, but returned locally with former side Kurri Kurri in 2021 and joined group 3 outfit Wingham in 2023.
The 35-year-old City representative trained with Wests at Mayfield on Tuesday night as part of the club's opening pre-season session.
"He got to training yesterday and he was buzzing around, usual sort of Rossy with plenty of energy," Stone told the Newcastle Herald.
"He's in terrific shape and I think he'll provide a good little bit of impetus for us. He'll be a voice [as well] and won't die wondering.
"I coached Rossy a fair bit in reserve grade [at the Knights] so we've got a good relationship."
Wests and Smith, a 31-year-old born in Newcastle, remain in negotiations.
"We're working through it at the moment," Stone said.
"If he doesn't get a chance to play in the NRL, I think he'll come back and have a game for us.
"It hasn't been confirmed at this stage but we'll be getting pretty close I reckon."
Smith and two-time Newcastle RL player of the year Walsh have 311 appearances between them at NRL and English Super League level.
They are also Rosellas juniors meaning they're both worth nothing in the competition's player points system.
"That's a massive coup," Stone said.
Smith had been linked with Newcastle RL club Central during 2022 after leaving the Gold Coast Titans but eventually joined Hull FC.
The Indigenous All Stars representative was with the Wests Tigers in 2023 following previous stints at Penrith (2014-2016) and Parramatta (2017-2021).
Kiah Cooper (Northern Hawks) returns to Wests while Ryan Stig departs.
