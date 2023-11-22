Newcastle Herald
Wednesday, 22 November 2023
Home/Latest News

Ross joins Newcastle RL club Wests as talks continue with Smith

Josh Callinan
By Josh Callinan
Updated November 22 2023 - 4:39pm, first published 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wests recruit Nathan Ross playing for the Newcastle Knights in 2016. Picture by Jonathan Carroll
Wests recruit Nathan Ross playing for the Newcastle Knights in 2016. Picture by Jonathan Carroll

WESTERN SUBURBS have bolstered their Newcastle Rugby League squad for 2024 by signing former Knights cult hero Nathan Ross as the club nears a potential deal with Will Smith to make an all-NRL halves combination.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh Callinan

Josh Callinan

Sports Journalist, Newcastle Herald

My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.