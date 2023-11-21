Star playmaker set to make spectacular Entrance in Newcastle RL

The Entrance Tigers have produced a coup by signing former NRL playmaker Blake Austin for the coming Newcastle Rugby League season.
Austin, the 32-year-old utility back, has returned to Australia after six seasons and more than 100 games in the English Super League with Warrington, Leeds Rhinos and Castleford.
Prior to his stint in the Old Dart, Austin spent eight seasons in the NRL and appeared in 122 top-grade games for Penrith, Wests Tigers and Canberra, scoring 43 tries.
He represented City Origin in 2015 and played for Great Britain in two Tests, against New Zealand and Papua New Guinea, in 2019.
"We are super excited to have Blake at the club," Tigers chief executive Colin Woods said. "He is a big, mobile five-eighth who will add a wealth of talent to an already impressive backline.
"Blake's knowledge of the game and ability will go a long way in mentoring our younger halves ... we can't wait for him to join us for pre-season training."
The Entrance finished fifth on the Newcastle RL points table last season, after 10 wins from 16 games, and then scored a thrilling 17-16 victory over local rivals Wyong in week one of the finals.
They were knocked out a week later in a 28-6 loss to Cessnock.
MORE IN SPORT:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.