Emily van Egmond back in guest stint for Newcastle Jets

By Renee Valentine
Updated November 17 2023 - 6:41pm, first published 6:00pm
Emily van Egmond is set to bring some star power to the Newcastle Jets after signing on for a short-term guest stint. Picture by Peter Lorimer
It has has been a whirlwind year for Emily van Egmond, and a four-game guest stint back where it all began is set to top it off.

