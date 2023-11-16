POLICE have released CCTV vision in an appeal for public information after a toddler was struck by an electric scooter at a Cardiff shopping centre on Thursday morning.
Emergency services were called to a shopping centre on Main Road, Cardiff at about 10am following reports of an injured child.
Police were told a man riding an electric scooter had lost control before the scooter crashed into the toddler. Police allege the man immediately retrieved his scooter and left the scene.
NSW Ambulance paramedics treated the four-year-old girl for a broken leg and a laceration to her face, before taking her to John Hunter Hospital in a stable condition, where she is expected to undergo surgery.
Officers attached to the Lake Macquarie Police District attended and commenced an investigation into the incident.
As inquiries continue, police have released CCTV vision of a man who they believe may be able to assist with their inquiries.
The man is described as being of Caucasian appearance, aged in his late 30's, with short brown hair, and has a large tattoo on his right forearm.
He is depicted wearing a black hat, blue sunglasses, black shirt, black shorts, red belt, dirty white shoes, grey 'Nike' hooded jumper, black shorts, and red shoes, and was riding a black electric scooter.
Anyone with information in relation to this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
