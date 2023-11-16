Newcastle Herald
Thursday, 16 November 2023
Home/News/Court and Crime

CCTV appeal for information after toddler's leg broken in Cardiff

Alanna Tomazin
By Alanna Tomazin
Updated November 16 2023 - 5:55pm, first published 5:41pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The man is described as being of Caucasian appearance, aged in his late 30's, with short brown hair, and has a large tattoo on his right forearm. Pictures NSW Police Force
The man is described as being of Caucasian appearance, aged in his late 30's, with short brown hair, and has a large tattoo on his right forearm. Pictures NSW Police Force

POLICE have released CCTV vision in an appeal for public information after a toddler was struck by an electric scooter at a Cardiff shopping centre on Thursday morning.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alanna Tomazin

Alanna Tomazin

Journalist

Alanna is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald with a focus on education. She takes pride in regional journalism which she believes is crucial to informing our towns and cities. Have a story? Email her at alanna.tomazin@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.