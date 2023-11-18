Nikita Tszyu feels like he is coming home.
The 25-year-old Sydney fighter returns to Newcastle next week to take on national super-welterweight champion Dylan Biggs.
Their bout, the co-main event of an eight-fight No Limit Boxing card at Newcastle Entertainment Centre, will be Tszyu's third fight at the venue and the eighth of his professional career.
It will also be the Tszyu family's 12th fight in Newcastle, after Tszyu's older brother Tim's two bouts in recent years and their father Kostya's seven in the 1990s.
"It feels like a homecoming," Tszyu said, speaking to the Newcastle Herald in the final days of his preparations.
"I love the Newcastle crowd. I love the energy that it brings. There's a family history involved with Newcastle, there's like a sentimental value to this arena, so there's a sense of privilege that I feel and a responsibility to uphold the family name."
The Tszyus' efforts in Newcastle - the family remains unbeaten - have earned them plenty of fans in the Hunter. The city is dubbed 'Tszyu-castle' whenever they come to town.
In his two Newcastle fights, Tszyu beat Tasmanian Mason Smith early last year and then defeated Novocastrian Darkon Dryden a few months later.
Both succumbed to a barrage of punches and Tszyu duly celebrated by lapping up the support of the Novocastrian-strong crowds.
"I remember looking out at the crowd and seeing a lot of energy, feeling a lot of energy," Tszyu said of the fights.
"I haven't felt energy like that in other arenas before.
"Newcastle definitely has a little bit of an advantage in the atmosphere for me.
"It's a responsibility that I feel, and a privilege and a pleasure to be able to have the Newcastle fans.
"It's an honour to be fighting in front of them."
Tszyu, unbeaten in seven fights, will be competing for a national pro title for the first time against Biggs.
The 21-year-old Beaudesert product won the strap in August, beating Dan Hill in a points decision. He then claimed a first-round victory in September, flooring Ryan Mitchem just 90 seconds in.
Biggs has had 10 wins, no losses, and shapes as a serious challenge for Tszyu.
"On paper, he should be my toughest opponent," Tszyu said. "He's probably the most skilful fighter I've come across.
"He's young and hungry, and that's always dangerous.
"But I'm the exact same.
"I'm going to be the toughest opponent that he has ever faced, by far. I've had tough fights in the past, not necessarily against extremely skilful fighters, but guys who are very tough physically.
"I've experienced a bit of hardship in the ring. I understand what it's like to be rocked, to be hurt, and then have to recover. But he has never faced anything like that. It's going to be a completely new world for him."
Biggs has questioned the quality of Tszyu's past opponents, telling the Herald this week the majority were "already beaten" before they even got into the ring.
Responding, Tszyu fired back: "Has he looked at his own record? He's been fighting essentially sacrificial lambs for most of his career. What's he talking about?"
Tszyu and Biggs are scheduled for 10 rounds. Tszyu has never gone more than six.
His most recent fight, a victory over Jack Brubaker in August, was scheduled for eight but Brubaker's team threw the towel in after six.
Over the past couple of months, Tszyu has emphasised his endurance and part of his training camp included a fortnight stint in Thailand.
"We've really stepped it up a notch," Tszyu said.
"The conditioning was already there, surprisingly, so we've really just been fine-tuning the tactics. We've had to improve cardio for the longer rounds, but it was essentially already there."
Tszyu said the trip to Thailand, where Biggs also visited as part of his preparations, diversified his training and sharpened his mentality.
"It's a break from the routine of being in Sydney. A little change of scenery and environment," he said. "It's a good place to have at the start of camp because it's got tough conditions; it's very humid, it's hot. Muay Thai is a big sport in Thailand, and there's a big culture in fighting there, so when you go there it's a nice awakening of like a primal instinct in you."
