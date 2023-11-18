Newcastle Herald
Home/Latest News

Nikita primed to uphold Tszyu-castle legacy against Dylan Biggs

MM
By Max McKinney
November 18 2023 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Nikita Tszyu feels like he is coming home.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Max McKinney

Journalist at Newcastle Herald

Max McKinney is a sports reporter with the Newcastle Herald. He previously worked in news, covering mainly local government and transport. Max mostly reports on the Newcastle Knights, but also covers a mix of local sport.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.