Nikita Tszyu gives Newcastle's Darkon Dryden a lesson during Ent Cent fight night

By Adrian Warren
Updated October 9 2022 - 12:01am, first published October 8 2022 - 11:59pm
Nikita Tszyu on his way to a ruthless victory against Newcastle's Darkon Dyrden at the Entertainment Centre on Saturday night. Picture No Limit Boxing

Exciting Sydney southpaw Nikita Tszyu extended his famous boxing family's unbeaten record in Newcastle with an impressive stoppage and Queensland-based Irishman Dennis Hogan finally won a version of a world title.

