NSW Labor freezes party membership after 30 people try to join branch

Michael Parris
By Michael Parris
Updated April 8 2024 - 6:33pm, first published 6:22pm
Labor's head office has tried to shut down party infighting in Newcastle.
NSW Labor head office has lost patience with its feuding Newcastle members, freezing membership applications across the city.

